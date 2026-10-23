Grandpass Woman Nabbed With Over 2kg of Ice and Heroin in Early Morning Raid

A 46-year-old woman was arrested in the Grandpass area in the early hours of yesterday following a targeted operation conducted by officers from the Kelaniya Division Crimes Investigation Bureau.

Significant Drug Haul Recovered

Investigators seized a substantial quantity of narcotics from the suspect, with the total haul exceeding two kilograms. The recovered substances included both crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, and Heroin — two of the most dangerous and widely abused illicit drugs currently circulating within Sri Lanka.

The operation, carried out in the early morning hours, is understood to have been the result of prior intelligence gathered by the Kelaniya Division Crimes Investigation Bureau, pointing to suspected drug trafficking activity in the Grandpass locality.

Suspect in Custody

The female suspect, aged 46, was taken into custody at the scene without incident. She is currently being held pending further investigations by the relevant authorities.

Law enforcement officials have stressed their continued commitment to cracking down on drug networks operating across the country, noting that operations such as this form part of a broader, sustained effort to disrupt the supply and distribution of narcotics at the community level.

Further details regarding the case are expected to emerge as investigations progress.