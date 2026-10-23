Government Renews Pledge to Return 200,000 Acres of Seized Northern and Eastern Land Amid Stalled Review Process

Sri Lanka's government has once again committed to returning approximately 200,000 acres of land seized in the Northern and Eastern provinces, even as the formal review process meant to facilitate those returns continues to stall, raising fresh concerns among affected Tamil communities.

A Longstanding Grievance

The issue of land seized during and after the civil war has remained one of the most sensitive and unresolved disputes between the Sri Lankan state and Tamil communities in the North and East. Large tracts of privately owned and community land were taken over by the military and government agencies during the decades-long conflict, displacing thousands of families who have since struggled to reclaim their properties and livelihoods.

The promise to restore these lands has been repeated by successive governments over the years, yet tangible progress on the ground has remained frustratingly slow for those waiting to return to their ancestral homes and farmlands.

Review Process Losing Momentum

Authorities had established a formal review mechanism intended to assess and process land return claims in a structured manner. However, that process has effectively stalled, with little visible movement in recent months. Critics argue that the lack of urgency reflects a broader pattern of political promises being made without the institutional follow-through necessary to deliver meaningful change.

Displaced families and civil society groups in the region have long argued that continued military occupation of civilian land not only prevents economic recovery but also sustains a climate of tension and mistrust between communities and the state.

Calls for Accountability

Tamil political representatives and community leaders have repeatedly called on Colombo to move beyond symbolic commitments and implement concrete timelines for land release. Among the key concerns raised are:

The continued presence of military camps and installations on privately owned civilian land

Delays in processing individual land return applications

Lack of compensation or support for families who have lost years of agricultural income

Insufficient transparency in the review mechanism itself

Government's Position

Government officials have reaffirmed their commitment to honouring the 200,000-acre return pledge, framing it as part of broader reconciliation efforts. However, no specific deadline or accelerated action plan has been publicly announced to accompany the latest assurances.

The repeated renewal of this promise, without a clear implementation roadmap, has done little to reassure communities who have been waiting years — in some cases, decades — to return to land that is rightfully theirs.

Observers note that meaningful progress on land returns would carry significant political weight, both domestically and internationally, as Sri Lanka continues to face scrutiny over its human rights record and its commitments to post-war reconciliation. For the thousands of families still displaced, however, words alone offer little comfort.

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