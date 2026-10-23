Former Soldier Found Carrying Knives Near Monks' Protest Arrested in Colombo

A former military serviceman was taken into custody by police on Wednesday night after being found loitering suspiciously near a group of Buddhist monks conducting a protest at Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

Detained by Protesters Before Handover to Police

The incident unfolded when protesters at the scene grew suspicious of the man's movements in the vicinity of the demonstration and took it upon themselves to detain him. He was subsequently handed over to the police for further questioning and processing.

Authorities confirmed that the former soldier was found to be carrying knives at the time of his apprehension, raising serious concerns about his intentions near the protest site. Police have since taken him into formal custody as investigations continue.

Security Concerns Around the Protest Site

The presence of an armed individual near an active protest involving members of the Buddhist clergy has heightened concerns over the safety of demonstrators gathered at the popular Colombo park. Viharamahadevi Park, one of the city's most prominent public spaces, has frequently served as a backdrop for civic and religious demonstrations.

Authorities have not yet officially disclosed the motive behind the man's presence near the monks' protest, and investigations remain ongoing. Police sources indicated that further details would be released as the inquiry progresses.

The incident has drawn attention to the need for heightened security measures at public protest sites, particularly those involving religious figures, as tensions surrounding various social and political issues continue to simmer across the island.

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