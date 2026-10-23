Former MP Tissa Kuttiarachchi Reports to CID to Give Statement

Former Member of Parliament Tissa Kuttiarachchi presented himself at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday (23) to provide a statement in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Kuttiarachchi, who previously served as a parliamentarian, appeared before senior investigators as part of the CID's continued inquiries into the matter under scrutiny.

No further details regarding the specific nature of the investigation have been officially disclosed by authorities at this stage. The CID has not yet issued a formal statement concerning the scope or progress of the case.

The development marks a significant step in the probe, as the appearance of a former lawmaker before the country's primary investigative unit is likely to draw considerable public attention.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses and authorities release additional information to the public.