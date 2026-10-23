Colombo Bourse Extends Losing Streak to Four Consecutive Weeks

Sri Lankan Equities Continue Downward Trend

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded losses for the fourth week running, as Sri Lankan equities continued to face selling pressure amid cautious investor sentiment. The persistent decline underscores the fragile mood gripping local capital markets in recent weeks.

Market Sentiment Remains Subdued

Investor confidence on the bourse has remained weak, with market participants adopting a wait-and-see approach in the face of ongoing economic uncertainties. The prolonged losing streak reflects a broader hesitation among both retail and institutional investors to commit fresh capital to equities at this stage.

What This Means for Investors

A four-week consecutive decline is a notable signal for market watchers, as it suggests sustained rather than temporary weakness in share valuations. Analysts observing the CSE have pointed to a combination of domestic economic factors and global market pressures as contributing to the downturn.

Declining share prices across multiple sectors

Reduced trading volumes reflecting investor caution

Continued pressure on market indices

Outlook

Market observers will be closely watching whether the CSE can find a floor and stage a recovery in the coming sessions, or whether bearish conditions will persist into the weeks ahead. Investors are advised to monitor macroeconomic developments closely as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its post-crisis economic landscape.