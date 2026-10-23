Chemmani Excavation Report Casts Doubt on Mass Grave Claims, Archaeologist Tells Jaffna Court

The senior archaeologist overseeing excavations at the long-contested Chemmani site in Jaffna has raised significant questions about the nature of the burial ground, suggesting it bears the hallmarks of organised, formal interment rather than a covert mass grave.

Findings Submitted to Jaffna Magistrate Court

An interim report presented to the Jaffna Magistrate Court on 19 October reveals that the lead archaeologist conducting the dig concluded the site more closely reflects "formal burial practices" than the clandestine grave it has long been alleged to be. The submission marks a pivotal development in a case that has carried enormous weight for families and communities in the north who have waited years for answers.

A Site Steeped in History and Grief

The Chemmani site has been at the centre of one of Sri Lanka's most sensitive post-war investigations. For decades, the location has been associated with allegations of extrajudicial killings and secret burials dating back to the final years of the civil conflict. Relatives of the missing have long demanded a thorough and transparent excavation, hoping to find clarity on the fate of loved ones who disappeared during that turbulent period.

The archaeologist's findings, however, introduce a new dimension to the inquiry. The characterisation of the burial patterns as consistent with formal practices could significantly alter the direction of the ongoing legal and forensic process surrounding the site.

Court Process Continues

The interim report is part of an active judicial process being monitored closely by human rights observers, affected families, and legal representatives. The Jaffna Magistrate Court is expected to examine the findings in detail as proceedings continue.

Authorities have not yet issued an official public statement in response to the archaeologist's conclusions, and further forensic analysis is anticipated before any definitive findings are presented to the court.

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