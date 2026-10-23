Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure System Set to Intensify, Bringing Heavy Rainfall to Sri Lanka

A new weather system forming over the Bay of Bengal is showing signs of intensifying into a full cyclonic storm, with meteorologists warning that Sri Lanka can expect a significant increase in rainfall as the system develops.

System Expected to Strengthen

The low-pressure area, which has been closely monitored by regional weather authorities, is forecast to gain strength and develop into a cyclonic storm by October. Such systems forming over the Bay of Bengal have historically had a direct impact on weather conditions across Sri Lanka, particularly along the island's northern, eastern, and coastal regions.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

As the system intensifies, residents across several parts of the island should prepare for the following conditions:

Heavier than normal rainfall, particularly in vulnerable low-lying areas

Stronger winds along coastal belts

Possible flooding and disruption to daily life in flood-prone districts

Rough sea conditions affecting fishing communities

Authorities Urged to Remain Vigilant

Disaster management officials and local authorities are being urged to monitor the situation closely and ensure that early warning systems are in place ahead of any deterioration in weather conditions. Communities living near rivers and low-lying coastal areas are advised to stay alert and heed any advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Residents are encouraged to follow official weather updates regularly and take necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property as the situation evolves.

Sri Lanka's meteorological authorities are expected to issue further advisories as the system progresses, and the public is urged to remain prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions in the days ahead.

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