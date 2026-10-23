Bay of Bengal Cyclone Formation Set to Bring Heavy Rainfall Across Sri Lanka

New Tropical System Developing in the Bay of Bengal

A new cyclonic system is forming in the Bay of Bengal, meteorological authorities have warned, with the development expected to bring significantly increased rainfall to Sri Lanka in the coming days.

Weather officials are closely monitoring the situation as the system strengthens, with conditions in the region proving favourable for further cyclonic development. The formation of such systems in the Bay of Bengal during this period is not uncommon, though the direct impact on Sri Lanka remains a key concern for authorities.

Rainfall Levels Expected to Rise Sharply

The influence of the developing cyclone is anticipated to enhance moisture-laden winds sweeping across the island, triggering above-normal rainfall in several parts of the country. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are being urged to remain vigilant as weather patterns shift in response to the system.

Sri Lanka has historically been vulnerable to the downstream effects of Bay of Bengal cyclones, with such events often resulting in flash floods, landslides, and disruption to daily life across multiple provinces.

Authorities Urge Public Caution

Disaster management and meteorological agencies are expected to issue further advisories as the system develops. Members of the public are advised to:

Stay updated through official weather bulletins and government announcements

Avoid unnecessary travel to mountainous or coastal areas during periods of heavy rainfall

Take precautionary measures to secure property in areas prone to flooding or landslides

Contact relevant emergency services immediately in the event of a weather-related emergency

Authorities have emphasised that continuous monitoring of the cyclonic system is underway, and updated forecasts will be communicated to the public as the situation evolves. Sri Lankans are encouraged to remain alert and prepared in the days ahead.

Related Video