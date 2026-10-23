BASL Raises Alarm Over Anti-Terrorism and Organised Crime Bills

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has voiced serious concern over two recently gazetted pieces of legislation — the Protection of the State from Terrorism Bill (PSTB) and the Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill (OCB) — warning that both measures warrant careful scrutiny before they advance further through the legislative process.

Bills Placed Before Parliament

Both the PSTB and the OCB have been placed on the Order Paper of Parliament, raising immediate alarm among members of the legal community. The BASL, which represents the interests of the legal profession in Sri Lanka and serves as a key watchdog on matters of law and justice, has stepped forward to highlight what it considers significant concerns surrounding the two bills.

BASL's Position

The association's intervention signals a broader unease within legal circles about the potential implications of the proposed legislation. The BASL has long played an active role in scrutinising laws that may affect civil liberties, constitutional rights, and the rule of law in Sri Lanka, and its latest statement follows that tradition of institutional vigilance.

The legal fraternity is expected to examine both bills closely as they progress through Parliament, with the BASL indicating it intends to engage further on the matter to ensure that fundamental rights and due process are adequately protected under any new legal framework.