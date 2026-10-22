Washington Orders Diplomatic Families Out of Saudi Arabia as Houthi Missile Threat Escalates

The United States government has directed a number of diplomats and their family members to leave American diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia, as the threat posed by Houthi missile and drone strikes continues to intensify across the region.

State Department Issues Departure Order

The US State Department issued the directive as a precautionary measure, reflecting growing concern over the security environment in Saudi Arabia amid an ongoing campaign of strikes launched by Yemen's Houthi movement. The order covers select personnel attached to American missions within the kingdom, along with their dependants.

Such departure orders are typically issued when the US government determines that the risk to diplomatic personnel and their families has risen to a level that warrants immediate action, even if a full embassy evacuation is not yet deemed necessary.

Houthi Strikes Drive Security Concerns

The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of Yemen and is backed by Iran, has carried out repeated missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and other countries in the broader Middle East region. The escalation has raised alarm among Western governments with diplomatic and strategic interests in the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia has long been a target of Houthi strikes due to its leading role in the military coalition that intervened in Yemen's civil war. The attacks have at times struck infrastructure and populated areas within the kingdom, prompting heightened vigilance from foreign governments maintaining a presence there.

Implications for the Region

The American move signals a notable deterioration in the perceived security climate for foreign nationals stationed in Saudi Arabia. Diplomatic departure orders, even when partial, often carry significant symbolic weight and can influence how other nations assess risk for their own personnel in the affected country.

For Sri Lanka, which maintains a substantial community of migrant workers employed across the Gulf region — including a considerable number based in Saudi Arabia — developments of this nature serve as an important reminder of the volatile security dynamics that can affect the broader Arabian Peninsula.

No further details regarding the specific missions affected or the precise number of personnel being relocated have been made publicly available by the State Department at this stage.

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