Vietnam and Sri Lanka Set to Expand Direct Air Connectivity with New Flight Routes

Stronger Skies Between Colombo and Hanoi

Sri Lanka and Vietnam are preparing to strengthen their air travel links, with new direct flights between the two nations set to open in the near future. The development marks a significant step forward in boosting tourism, trade, and people-to-people connections between the two Asian neighbours.

A Growing Aviation Partnership

The planned expansion of direct flight routes reflects the growing interest from both governments and airlines in deepening bilateral ties. Direct air connectivity has long been recognised as a critical driver of economic activity, reducing travel time for business travellers and making both destinations more accessible to tourists from either country.

Currently, travellers between Sri Lanka and Vietnam must often make one or more stops through transit hubs such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, or Bangkok, adding considerable time and cost to the journey. The introduction of additional direct routes would eliminate this inconvenience, making the corridor far more attractive.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, which is actively working to revive and grow its tourism sector, the move could open a promising new source of visitors. Vietnam has a rapidly expanding middle class with a strong appetite for international travel, and Sri Lanka's rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and wildlife offer a compelling destination.

The expansion is also expected to benefit Sri Lankan exporters, particularly those in the tea, apparel, and spices sectors, by improving logistics and trade route options with the Vietnamese market.

Broader Regional Significance

The development comes amid wider efforts by both countries to enhance ASEAN-South Asia connectivity. Sri Lanka has been pursuing aviation agreements with multiple nations as part of its broader economic recovery strategy, and Vietnam represents a key partner in Southeast Asia.

Travellers, tourism operators, and business communities in both nations are expected to welcome the announcement, with further details on airline operators, schedules, and launch dates anticipated to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Related Video