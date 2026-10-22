Travellers to UAE Warned: Common Medications Could Lead to Serious Legal Trouble

Sri Lankans planning to travel to the United Arab Emirates are being urged to exercise caution when packing their medications, as a range of commonly used medicines that are freely available or prescribed locally could land travellers in serious legal difficulty upon arrival in the Gulf nation.

Strict Drug Regulations Catch Many Travellers Off Guard

The UAE enforces some of the world's most stringent regulations surrounding the import of pharmaceutical substances, and what is considered a routine prescription medication in Sri Lanka may be classified as a controlled or prohibited substance under UAE law. Authorities there have been known to detain and prosecute travellers found carrying such items, even when the individual is unaware of any wrongdoing.

Travellers are advised to thoroughly research any medication they intend to bring into the country before departure, as ignorance of the law is not accepted as a legal defence in the UAE.

Antibiotic Use Under Scrutiny

Adding to the list of concerns, the UAE has announced plans to ban the veterinary use of ciprofloxacin — a widely prescribed antibiotic commonly used to treat infections in both pets and farm animals — effective from November. The move is part of a broader regional effort to combat antimicrobial resistance and regulate the use of antibiotics across both human and animal healthcare sectors.

While ciprofloxacin remains a legal and frequently prescribed medication for human use in many countries including Sri Lanka, its veterinary application will be prohibited in the UAE under the incoming regulations. Those travelling with animals or carrying medications intended for pet care should take particular note of this development.

What Sri Lankan Travellers Should Do

Experts and travel advisors recommend that anyone heading to the UAE take the following precautions:

Carry a valid prescription or letter from a licensed physician for all medications being transported.

Check the UAE Ministry of Health's official list of controlled and prohibited substances before travelling.

Avoid packing medications in unmarked or repackaged containers.

Declare all medications at customs if uncertain about their status.

Contact the UAE embassy or a legal adviser if in doubt about a specific drug.

A Reminder for Frequent Travellers

Regulations in the UAE can differ dramatically from those in Sri Lanka, and what is entirely normal here may constitute a criminal offence there. A moment of oversight could result in detention, fines, or even a prison sentence.

With a significant number of Sri Lankans living and working in the UAE, as well as a growing number of tourists and business travellers making the journey each year, awareness of these regulations is more important than ever. Authorities urge all travellers to conduct due diligence well in advance of their departure date to ensure a safe and trouble-free visit.

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