SriLankan Airlines Prolongs Halt on Saudi Arabia Routes Through November

SriLankan Airlines has announced a further extension of its flight suspension on routes connecting Colombo with the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh and Dammam, with the ban now remaining in effect until November 1.

Continued Disruption on Key Middle East Routes

The national carrier's decision to prolong the suspension affects two of its most commercially significant Middle Eastern destinations, leaving thousands of Sri Lankan travellers — including migrant workers and their families — facing continued uncertainty over their travel arrangements.

Riyadh and Dammam are among the most heavily travelled routes operated by SriLankan Airlines, given the large Sri Lankan diaspora community based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Many workers depend on these flights for periodic visits home as well as for returning to their places of employment.

What This Means for Passengers

Passengers who had booked travel on either the Riyadh or Dammam routes prior to November 1 are advised to contact SriLankan Airlines directly to explore their options, which may include rebooking on alternative dates or seeking refunds.

The airline has not yet provided a detailed public explanation for the ongoing suspension, and travellers are encouraged to monitor official SriLankan Airlines communications for the latest updates.

Broader Impact on the Airline

The continued grounding of these Saudi Arabian routes adds further pressure on SriLankan Airlines, which has been navigating a challenging period of financial restructuring alongside the broader economic recovery efforts of Sri Lanka. The Middle East corridor has historically represented a vital revenue stream for the carrier, catering to both the migrant labour community and business travellers.

Industry observers note that any prolonged suspension on such high-demand routes risks pushing passengers towards competing carriers that continue to operate between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia, potentially resulting in a longer-term loss of market share for the national airline.

SriLankan Airlines is expected to release further guidance as the November 1 deadline approaches, and affected passengers are urged to make alternative arrangements at the earliest opportunity.