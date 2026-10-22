Sri Lanka Pushes to Protect Crucial EU Trade Privileges in Romanian Parliamentary Talks

Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, has taken a proactive step in safeguarding the country's access to the European Union's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), engaging in high-level discussions with Romanian lawmakers to shore up support for the trade arrangement.

What Is GSP+ and Why Does It Matter?

The EU's GSP+ scheme grants developing countries like Sri Lanka significantly reduced or zero tariffs on exports to the European market. For Sri Lanka, this preferential access is of enormous economic importance, particularly for its apparel and manufacturing sectors, which depend heavily on competitive export conditions to sustain livelihoods and foreign exchange earnings.

Losing or jeopardising this status would deal a serious blow to Sri Lankan exporters at a time when the country is still navigating its path toward economic recovery.

Diplomatic Engagement with Bucharest

Deputy Minister Hemachandra's discussions with Romanian parliamentary representatives form part of a broader diplomatic effort by Colombo to strengthen bilateral ties with individual EU member states and build goodwill within the bloc. Romania, as an EU member, holds influence in shaping the union's collective positions on trade and international partnerships.

The talks are seen as a timely diplomatic move, aimed at ensuring that key European legislators understand Sri Lanka's commitment to the conditions tied to GSP+ eligibility, which include upholding international conventions on human rights, labour rights, environmental protections, and good governance.

Sri Lanka's Ongoing Commitment to GSP+ Obligations

Retaining GSP+ status requires Sri Lanka to demonstrate continued compliance with 27 international conventions. The government has been engaged in a sustained effort to address concerns raised by the EU regarding progress on these fronts, and diplomatic outreach such as this visit to Romania underscores Colombo's seriousness in protecting the arrangement.

For a nation still rebuilding confidence among international partners following its 2022 economic crisis, maintaining robust trade links with Europe is not merely beneficial — it is considered essential.

Broader Foreign Policy Push

This engagement with Romanian lawmakers reflects the Sri Lankan government's wider strategy of active foreign policy diplomacy, leveraging direct parliamentary-level conversations to reinforce the country's international standing and secure economic interests abroad.

Officials are expected to continue similar engagements across other EU member states as Sri Lanka works to consolidate its position ahead of any future GSP+ review processes conducted by the European Commission.