Sri Lanka Cricket Clarifies: Siddons Has Not Resigned, Away Temporarily

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has moved to dispel circulating rumours, firmly stating that head coach Justin Siddons has not tendered his resignation and remains in his role with the national team setup.

The cricket board issued a clarification following widespread speculation that the Australian coach had stepped down from his position, asserting that his current absence is purely temporary in nature.

Board Sets the Record Straight

SLC officials confirmed that Siddons is away on a short-term basis and that there is no truth to reports suggesting he has parted ways with the national cricket programme. The board's statement was aimed at quashing what it described as misleading information that had begun to gain traction in cricketing circles.

The clarification comes at a sensitive period for Sri Lankan cricket, with the national team engaged in an active international schedule. Uncertainty over the coaching position had prompted questions among fans and cricket commentators regarding the stability of the team's management structure.

Temporary Absence Explained

While SLC confirmed the temporary nature of Siddons' absence, the board did not provide specific details regarding the reason or expected duration of his time away. It is understood, however, that his departure from duties is short-term and that he is expected to resume his responsibilities with the squad in due course.

Siddons, who took on the head coaching role with Sri Lanka Cricket, has been central to the team's development plans. His continuation in the post will be seen as a stabilising factor as the island nation prepares for upcoming cricketing commitments.

SLC urged the public and media to rely only on official communications from the board rather than unverified reports, emphasising its commitment to transparency in matters concerning the national cricket team's management.