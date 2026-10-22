Sri Lanka Brings Curtain Down on Power Cuts as Energy Crisis Eases

Sri Lanka has officially announced the end of power rationing, marking a significant milestone in the island nation's recovery from one of the worst economic crises in its history.

A Long-Awaited Relief for Households and Businesses

The decision to terminate scheduled electricity cuts brings welcome relief to millions of Sri Lankan households and businesses that have endured prolonged periods of darkness over recent years. Power rationing had become a painful symbol of the country's economic collapse, which saw fuel shortages, soaring inflation, and foreign exchange reserves depleted to critical levels.

At its worst, Sri Lankans faced up to thirteen hours without electricity each day, crippling industries, disrupting daily life, and adding enormous pressure to an already struggling population.

Signs of a Stabilising Economy

The announcement reflects broader improvements in Sri Lanka's economic and energy sectors. Authorities have pointed to increased availability of fuel for thermal power generation, as well as improved foreign exchange reserves that have allowed the country to resume more consistent energy imports.

The Ceylon Electricity Board and relevant government authorities have worked to stabilise the national grid, enabling a return to uninterrupted power supply across the country.

Road to Recovery

While the end of power rationing is being celebrated as a positive development, economists and civil society groups caution that Sri Lanka's recovery remains fragile. The country continues to navigate debt restructuring agreements and is working closely with the International Monetary Fund on a broader economic stabilisation programme.

Foreign reserves have shown gradual improvement following IMF support

Fuel imports have resumed at more sustainable levels

Inflation, while still elevated, has eased significantly from its peak

For ordinary Sri Lankans, however, the restoration of round-the-clock electricity represents something far more immediate — a return to normalcy and a tangible sign that the darkest days of the crisis may finally be behind them.

The end of power cuts signals not just an improvement in energy supply, but a renewed sense of hope for a country that has endured extraordinary hardship over the past several years.

The government is expected to outline further plans to strengthen the national energy infrastructure and reduce dependence on imported fuel, including increased investment in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.