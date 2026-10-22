Sri Lanka Brings Curtain Down on Power Cuts as Electricity Supply Stabilises

End of an Era for Load Shedding

Sri Lanka has officially announced the end of power rationing, marking a significant milestone in the country's recovery from one of the worst economic crises in its post-independence history. The decision signals that electricity supply across the island has stabilised sufficiently to sustain uninterrupted service for households and businesses alike.

Relief for Millions of Sri Lankans

For years, Sri Lankans endured prolonged and often unpredictable power cuts that disrupted daily life, shuttered small businesses, and strained an already battered economy. At the height of the crisis, load shedding stretched to more than ten hours a day in some parts of the country, forcing families and entrepreneurs to seek costly alternatives such as generators and inverter systems.

The announcement has been welcomed with cautious optimism by the public, particularly by small business owners and industries that suffered significant losses during the period of rationing.

A Key Indicator of Economic Recovery

The cessation of power rationing is being viewed as one of the clearest indicators yet that Sri Lanka's broader economic stabilisation efforts are bearing fruit. The country has been working closely with the International Monetary Fund and other international partners to rebuild its economy following the devastating foreign exchange crisis that triggered widespread shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods.

Improved fuel availability and better management of the national power grid are among the key factors credited with enabling the restoration of consistent electricity supply across the nation.

What This Means Going Forward

While the end of load shedding is undoubtedly a positive development, energy sector analysts caution that sustained investment in renewable energy and grid infrastructure will be essential to prevent a return to rationing in the future. Sri Lanka has ambitious plans to expand its solar and wind energy capacity, which could reduce its dependence on costly imported fossil fuels.

Improved foreign exchange reserves have eased fuel procurement challenges.

Greater reliance on hydropower during favourable weather conditions has helped stabilise supply.

Ongoing energy sector reforms are aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability.

For ordinary Sri Lankans who endured years of darkness and disruption, the return of reliable electricity represents far more than a policy achievement — it is a tangible sign that the country is slowly but steadily finding its footing once again.