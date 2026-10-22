SLPP to Launch Nationwide "Gamin Gamata" Grassroots Campaign Next Week, Says Namal Rajapaksa

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is set to roll out its much-anticipated "Gamin Gamata" — meaning "Village to Village" — campaign rally series beginning next week, according to the party's National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa.

Grassroots Outreach Drive Announced

Rajapaksa made the announcement while addressing journalists following a party meeting, signalling that the SLPP is gearing up to intensify its political outreach at the ground level across the country.

The "Gamin Gamata" initiative is designed to take the party's message directly to communities island-wide, reflecting a strategy focused on engaging Sri Lankan voters at the village level rather than relying solely on large centralised events.

SLPP Looks to Rebuild Momentum

The launch of this campaign marks a notable step in the SLPP's efforts to reconnect with its support base and strengthen its presence ahead of future electoral contests. By taking its outreach directly to rural communities, the party appears to be prioritising face-to-face engagement with ordinary Sri Lankans across the provinces.

Namal Rajapaksa, who has been playing an increasingly prominent role in steering the party's organisational direction, is expected to be a central figure in the upcoming rallies.

Further details regarding the schedule, locations, and key speakers for the "Gamin Gamata" rallies are anticipated to be released by the party in the coming days.

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