SJB Lawyer Raises Alarm After Man Questioned by Police Over Alleged Curse Verses Targeting Government

A lawyer affiliated with the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has raised concerns after revealing that Dematagoda Police summoned and questioned an individual in connection with a set of curse verses that had gone viral and were allegedly directed at the government.

Individual Called in for Questioning

According to the SJB-linked lawyer, the man was brought in by Dematagoda Police for interrogation over the widely circulated verses, which are said to have attracted the attention of authorities due to their alleged targeting of government figures. The lawyer disclosed this development publicly, drawing attention to what he described as a troubling use of police resources.

Concerns Over Freedom of Expression

The incident has sparked debate among legal circles and political observers in Sri Lanka, with critics questioning whether summoning an individual over the circulation of verses — regardless of their content — represents an overreach by law enforcement. Opposition voices have suggested the move could signal a chilling effect on free expression in the country.

Sri Lanka has witnessed growing scrutiny over the boundaries between lawful expression and content deemed offensive or threatening toward public officials, particularly as social media continues to amplify such material rapidly across the island.

Police Yet to Issue Official Statement

As of the time of reporting, Dematagoda Police had not issued a formal public statement clarifying the nature or outcome of the questioning. It remains unclear whether any charges are being considered against the individual or whether the matter will be pursued further by investigators.

The SJB lawyer's disclosure is expected to keep the matter in the political spotlight, particularly as opposition parties continue to scrutinise the conduct of law enforcement under the current administration.