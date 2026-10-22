Norochcholai Coal Plant to Restore Power Generation After Grid Disconnection

The Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant located in Norochcholai is expected to return to full operation today, following an unexpected disconnection from the national electricity grid that prompted concern over the country's power supply stability.

Plant Taken Offline After Grid Disruption

Sri Lanka's largest coal-fired power station was forced offline after it was disconnected from the national grid, raising immediate concerns among energy authorities about the potential impact on electricity distribution across the island. The Lakvijaya plant, which plays a critical role in meeting the country's base load power demand, was swiftly assessed by technical teams to determine the cause of the disruption and to facilitate a safe restart.

Restoration Efforts Underway

Engineers and technical personnel worked to address the issues stemming from the grid disconnection, with authorities confirming that the plant was on track to resume generation on the 22nd. Officials expressed confidence that the restoration process would proceed without significant further delay.

Significance of the Lakvijaya Plant

The Norochcholai facility remains one of the most strategically important power generation assets in Sri Lanka, supplying a substantial portion of the national electricity demand. Any prolonged outage at the plant has historically placed considerable pressure on the Ceylon Electricity Board to manage load distribution and prevent widespread power cuts across the country.

The Lakvijaya plant is Sri Lanka's primary coal-fired power generation facility.

It serves as a key contributor to the national base load electricity supply.

Disruptions at the plant have previously led to rotational power outages island-wide.

Residents and businesses across Sri Lanka will be closely watching developments as authorities work to fully restore the plant's output and stabilise the national grid following the disruption.

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