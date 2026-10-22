Met Department Warns of Widespread Rainfall Across Sri Lanka Through 27 October

Sri Lanka's meteorological authorities have issued a weather advisory cautioning residents across the island to expect continued rainfall through 27 October, as unsettled atmospheric conditions persist over the region.

Island-Wide Wet Weather Ahead

The Department of Meteorology has indicated that widespread rain is forecast to affect multiple provinces across Sri Lanka during this period, urging the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in the days ahead.

Such prolonged wet weather patterns are not uncommon during this time of year, as Sri Lanka transitions through its inter-monsoonal season, which typically brings unpredictable and heavy downpours to various parts of the country.

Residents and Commuters Urged to Stay Alert

Authorities are advising the general public, particularly those in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to stay updated on weather bulletins and exercise caution during outdoor activities. Commuters have also been urged to plan their travel accordingly, as heavy rain can lead to disruptions on major roads and highways.

Farmers and those engaged in outdoor livelihoods are encouraged to make appropriate arrangements to minimise any adverse impact from the anticipated wet conditions.

The public is advised to monitor official updates from the Department of Meteorology for the latest forecasts and any changes to the current weather outlook as the 27 October deadline approaches.

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