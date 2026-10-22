Iran Reports Seven Tankers Struck in Strait of Hormuz in Largest Single-Day Toll Since War Began

Strait of Hormuz Hit by Wave of Attacks Amid Escalating Conflict

Iran has reported that seven oil tankers were struck and damaged in the Strait of Hormuz in what authorities are describing as the highest single-day toll on the critical waterway since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28.

IRGC Issues Statement on Attacks

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the incidents in an official statement, detailing the damage sustained by the vessels in the strategically vital strait. The Strait of Hormuz serves as one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies passes daily.

Warnings of a Broader Response

Iranian officials have accompanied the announcement with stern warnings directed at the United States, signalling that Tehran is prepared to escalate its response should hostilities continue. The warnings underscore growing tensions in the region as the conflict between Iran and the US-Israeli alliance shows no signs of abating.

Global Implications for Energy Markets

The attacks on seven tankers in a single day raise serious concerns for global energy security, given the Strait of Hormuz's role as a conduit for international oil trade. Any sustained disruption to shipping through the strait could have wide-reaching consequences for oil prices and supply chains worldwide, including in Sri Lanka, which depends heavily on imported petroleum products.

The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected as both sides continue to exchange threats and military actions in the region.

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