Indian Tourists Can Now Pay with UPI and Cards in Sri Lanka Under New Pine Labs Partnership

Indian tourists visiting Sri Lanka can now make seamless digital payments using UPI and Indian debit or credit cards, following a new payment infrastructure tie-up involving Pine Labs, marking a significant step forward in financial connectivity between the two neighbouring nations.

What the Partnership Means for Travellers

The arrangement allows Indian visitors to transact at merchant outlets across Sri Lanka using familiar payment methods they already use at home, eliminating the need to carry large amounts of foreign currency or navigate unfamiliar payment systems upon arrival.

Under the tie-up, Pine Labs — a leading merchant commerce platform — will facilitate the acceptance of UPI-based transactions as well as Indian-issued debit and credit cards at participating points of sale within Sri Lanka. This effectively bridges the payment gap that has long been a minor but persistent inconvenience for Indian travellers to the island nation.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Tourism Sector

India remains one of Sri Lanka's most important tourism source markets, with Indian nationals consistently ranking among the top visitor groups arriving on the island each year. Enabling frictionless digital payments is expected to further encourage Indian travellers to spend more freely at hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, and tourist attractions without the anxiety of currency exchange logistics.

For Sri Lanka, which has been actively working to revitalise its tourism industry following the economic crisis of recent years, initiatives that improve the visitor experience carry considerable strategic importance. Greater payment convenience is widely seen as a factor that influences both tourist satisfaction and overall spending.

How It Works

Indian tourists will be able to use their UPI-linked apps — such as Google Pay, PhonePe, or BHIM — at Pine Labs-enabled merchant terminals in Sri Lanka. Similarly, cards issued by Indian banks operating on major networks will be accepted at these terminals, giving travellers multiple cashless options throughout their stay.

UPI payments via popular Indian apps will be accepted at participating merchants

Indian debit and credit cards will work at Pine Labs-enabled point-of-sale terminals

Travellers are not required to exchange currency for day-to-day transactions at partner outlets

Broader Significance

The development reflects a growing trend of cross-border digital payment integration across South and Southeast Asia, with India's UPI ecosystem increasingly extending its reach beyond domestic borders. Sri Lanka's willingness to embrace this infrastructure signals its intent to position itself as a modern, tourist-friendly destination aligned with evolving traveller expectations.

For everyday Indian visitors planning a trip to Sri Lanka, the practical takeaway is straightforward — paying for meals, shopping, or experiences at participating establishments will now be as simple as a quick scan or a card tap, just as it would be back home.