History Made in Rawalpindi: Sri Lanka Pull Off Stunning 430-Run Chase Despite Brook's Double Century

A Record-Breaking ODI Thriller Ends in Sri Lankan Glory

In one of the most extraordinary One Day International matches ever played, Sri Lanka pulled off the second-highest successful run chase in the history of the format, overhauling a mammoth target of 430 runs in Rawalpindi — even as England's Harry Brook etched his name into the record books with the first-ever ODI double hundred by an Englishman.

Brook's Brilliance Not Enough for England

Brook's double century was a magnificent individual achievement, an innings that under normal circumstances would have been more than sufficient to seal a commanding England victory. The two sides combined for an astonishing 859 runs across the day, producing a contest that will be spoken about for generations. Yet despite Brook's heroics, England found themselves on the wrong side of a result that defied all expectation.

Sri Lanka Bat Out of Trouble in Stunning Fashion

Sri Lanka's reply began in the most precarious of fashions, slipping to 24 for 2 early in the chase and appearing to have little hope of reaching such a distant target. What followed, however, was a masterclass in batting composure and aggression.

Pavan Rathnayake was the standout performer with the bat for Sri Lanka, anchoring and then accelerating the innings with a superb 130 that proved to be the backbone of the record-breaking pursuit. He was ably supported by two further contributions of 97, as Sri Lanka's middle order refused to buckle under the enormous pressure of the occasion.

Second-Highest Successful Chase in ODI History

By completing the chase, Sri Lanka secured their place in cricket history, recording the second-highest successful run pursuit the 50-over format has ever witnessed. The victory was a testament to the resilience and depth of Sri Lankan batting, demonstrating that the island nation remains a formidable force in the one-day game.

For England, the result will sting deeply. Brook's landmark double hundred deserved to be celebrated in victory, and the manner of the defeat — chasing down 430 in conditions that should have favoured the bowling side — will prompt serious reflection within the camp.

Sri Lankan cricket fans will nonetheless savour this result as one of the finest batting performances in their nation's proud ODI history.

Related Video