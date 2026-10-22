Harry Brook Rewrites History With Record-Breaking 202 Against Sri Lanka in ODI Thriller

England batsman Harry Brook has etched his name into cricketing history, smashing a stunning 202 against Sri Lanka to claim the fastest ever double century in One Day International cricket, while simultaneously shattering a long-standing England batting record previously held by former captain Ben Stokes.

A Record-Breaking Knock

Brook's extraordinary innings of 202 not only set a new benchmark for England in ODI cricket but also went into the record books as the quickest double hundred ever scored in the 50-over format. The Yorkshire-born right-hander delivered a masterclass in aggressive batting, dismantling the Sri Lankan bowling attack with a blend of power and precision that left spectators and cricket pundits alike in awe.

The record Brook broke had previously been held by the highly celebrated Ben Stokes, whose own monumental ODI innings for England had long stood as the gold standard for the format. Brook's 202 surpassed that milestone convincingly, marking a significant moment in England's cricketing history.

Sri Lanka on the Receiving End

For Sri Lanka, the innings will make for painful reflection. The island nation's bowlers were unable to contain Brook's relentless assault, with the England middle-order star punishing both pace and spin with equal authority. The knock put England in a commanding position and posed serious questions about Sri Lanka's bowling depth and strategy in the field.

Sri Lankan cricket fans and supporters will be hoping their side can regroup and respond with a stronger performance as the series continues, but Brook's innings has undoubtedly shifted the momentum firmly in England's favour.

A Star Cementing His Legacy

Brook has been widely regarded as one of the most exciting batting talents to emerge from England in recent years, and this historic double century only serves to reinforce that reputation. Having already made significant strides in Test cricket, his dominance in the ODI format now appears equally formidable.

Brook's 202 is not just a personal milestone — it is a statement innings that signals England's batting depth and ambition heading into a busy international schedule.

Cricket analysts have pointed out that the fastest ever ODI 200 is a remarkable achievement in any era of the game, but coming against a Test-playing nation such as Sri Lanka makes the feat all the more significant. Brook now stands among the elite names in limited-overs batting history.

As the England versus Sri Lanka series progresses, all eyes will remain firmly on Brook, whose form and confidence will be a constant concern for opposition sides and a source of immense excitement for cricket fans around the world.

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