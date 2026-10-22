Habaraduwa Double Murder Suspect Nabbed After Manhunt

A 34-year-old man wanted in connection with a double murder in the Habaraduwa area has been arrested by Sri Lankan authorities, police confirmed.

The suspect, who had been evading law enforcement for some time, was linked to the brutal killings of two women whose deaths had sent shockwaves through the southern coastal community.

Suspect Tied to Multiple Offences

Investigators revealed that the arrested individual was not only a prime suspect in the double murder case but was also wanted in connection with several other criminal offences. The nature of those additional charges has not been fully disclosed as the investigation remains ongoing.

Police described the arrest as a significant breakthrough, noting that tracking down the suspect had required a coordinated effort across multiple units.

Community on Edge

The murders had left residents of Habaraduwa deeply unsettled, with many demanding swift justice. Local authorities had faced mounting pressure to apprehend those responsible and restore a sense of security to the area.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course. Authorities have indicated that further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses.

Police have urged anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

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