Gnanasara Thero's Court Appearance Tomorrow Cancelled, Ministry Tells Sangha Sabha

The Ministry of Buddhasasana has formally notified the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha that Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero, the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation, will not be produced before court tomorrow as previously anticipated.

The communication from the Ministry came as the Sangha Sabha, one of the prominent Buddhist ecclesiastical bodies in Sri Lanka, awaited further developments regarding the scheduled court appearance of the controversial Buddhist monk.

Ministry Steps In

Officials from the Ministry of Buddhasasana reached out directly to the Sangha Sabha to convey the decision, though full details surrounding the reasons for the cancellation of tomorrow's court appearance have not been disclosed publicly at this stage.

Gnanasara Thero has been a prominent and at times contentious figure in Sri Lanka's religious and political landscape, drawing both strong support and sharp criticism for his outspoken positions on a range of national issues.

Sangha Sabha Kept Informed

The decision to formally inform the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha underscores the significance of the matter within Sri Lanka's Buddhist institutional circles, with senior clergy closely monitoring developments surrounding the case.

Further details regarding a rescheduled court appearance or any additional legal proceedings involving Gnanasara Thero are expected to emerge in the coming days.