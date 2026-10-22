CoPF Chair Warns Public Will Bear USD 2.5 Million Fraud Loss Through Taxes

The Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF), Dr. Harsha de Silva, has warned that Sri Lankan taxpayers will ultimately be left to absorb a staggering USD 2.5 million that was fraudulently transferred from state coffers, after key recommendations made by his committee were allegedly sidelined by the Speaker of Parliament.

Fraud Loss to Fall on Taxpayers

Speaking on Wednesday, Dr. de Silva, who serves as a Member of Parliament, stated plainly that the burden of the fraudulently transferred funds would be passed on to the public through the tax system. He stressed that this outcome was not inevitable and could have been avoided had proper investigative procedures been followed.

The CoPF Chair alleged that the Speaker had disregarded a critical recommendation put forward by the committee — specifically, the call for a forensic audit that could have traced and potentially recovered the misappropriated funds.

Forensic Audit Recommendation Overlooked

According to Dr. de Silva, a forensic audit was identified as an essential step in establishing accountability and determining the full extent of the fraudulent transfer. The committee had formally placed this recommendation on the table, but it was not acted upon as advised.

The people of this country should not have to pay for the corrupt actions of others. When proper oversight mechanisms are ignored, it is ordinary Sri Lankans who end up carrying the cost.

The allegation that the Speaker bypassed such a significant recommendation has raised serious questions within parliamentary circles about the integrity of the oversight process and whether those responsible for the fraud will ever be held to account.

Accountability Under Scrutiny

The incident has once again drawn attention to the broader challenges Sri Lanka faces in enforcing financial discipline within state institutions, particularly at a time when the country is navigating a fragile economic recovery following its worst financial crisis in decades.

Critics argue that failures in parliamentary oversight not only allow wrongdoing to go unpunished but also deepen public mistrust in government institutions. With the USD 2.5 million potentially being written off and recovered through taxation, pressure is mounting on both the legislature and relevant authorities to provide a transparent account of how the fraud occurred and why the recommended forensic audit was not pursued.

Dr. de Silva has indicated that he intends to continue pressing the matter through the appropriate parliamentary channels, insisting that accountability must be established regardless of the political sensitivities involved.

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