CID Opens Probe Into Convicted Easter Bombers' Claims That True Masterminds Remain Free

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a fresh investigation into explosive claims made by three individuals convicted in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, who allege that the real masterminds behind the deadly bombings have never been brought to justice.

Convicts Allege Justice Has Not Been Served

The three convicts, who were found guilty by a three-judge High Court bench, have come forward with statements asserting that those truly responsible for orchestrating the coordinated attacks — which killed over 270 people and wounded hundreds more — remain at large and have yet to face accountability before the law.

The claims have prompted authorities to take formal investigative action, with the CID tasked with examining the credibility and substance of the allegations made by the convicted individuals.

A Case That Has Long Haunted Sri Lanka

The Easter Sunday bombings of April 21, 2019, targeted three churches and three luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, sending shockwaves through the nation and the international community. The attacks, carried out by local Islamist extremists with alleged foreign links, remain one of the darkest chapters in the country's modern history.

Despite years of legal proceedings and multiple arrests, questions surrounding the full extent of the conspiracy and the possible involvement of higher-level actors have persistently troubled survivors, victims' families, and civil society groups.

Investigation Underway

The CID has confirmed it is now formally probing the statements, though officials have not yet disclosed further details on the scope or timeline of the investigation. Legal observers note that such a development could potentially reopen scrutiny into aspects of the case that may not have been fully resolved during the original trial.

Victims' advocacy groups have long called for a comprehensive and transparent accounting of all those responsible, arguing that partial justice does a disservice to the hundreds of lives shattered by the attacks.

As the investigation progresses, the findings of the CID are expected to be closely watched by the public, the judiciary, and international partners who have maintained a keen interest in Sri Lanka's handling of the landmark case.

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