Buddhist Monks' Sit-In Demanding Pardon for Ven. Gnanasara Thera Stretches Into Sixth Day

A peaceful protest by a group of Buddhist monks calling for a presidential pardon for the controversial religious figure Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera has continued into its sixth consecutive day, with demonstrators maintaining their vigil at Viharamahadevi Park in the heart of Colombo.

Monks Stand Firm at Viharamahadevi Park

The satyagraha, a form of non-violent civil resistance, was launched by the participating monks with a clear and singular demand directed at President Anura Kumara Dissanayake — that he exercise his constitutional authority to grant a presidential pardon to Ven. Gnanasara Thera.

As of yesterday, the 21st, the demonstration showed no signs of winding down, with the monks remaining steadfast in their position at the popular Colombo park, which has historically served as a prominent venue for public protests and civil gatherings.

Background to the Protest

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, the outspoken General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation, has been a deeply polarising figure in Sri Lanka's religious and political landscape. His legal troubles have drawn significant attention from sections of the Buddhist clergy, some of whom have consistently advocated for his release through official channels.

The monks leading the current protest are urging President Dissanayake to act swiftly, framing their appeal as a matter of religious and national importance.

The continuation of the satyagraha into its sixth day underscores the determination of those involved and is likely to keep the issue firmly in the public spotlight in the days ahead.

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