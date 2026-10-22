Brook's Record-Shattering Double Century Powers England to Mammoth 429 Against Sri Lanka

England batsman Harry Brook etched his name into cricketing history on Wednesday, smashing the fastest double century in One Day International history as England posted a colossal total of 429 runs against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Tri-Nation Series.

A Record for the Ages

Brook's breathtaking innings left spectators and pundits alike in disbelief, as the Yorkshire-born right-hander reached the double hundred milestone at a pace never before seen in the 50-over format. The record-breaking knock underlined Brook's growing reputation as one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket today.

The mammoth total of 429 set by England represents one of the highest scores ever posted in an ODI match, placing Sri Lanka in an almost insurmountable position as they prepare to chase in response.

England's Dominant Display

England's batting lineup fired on all cylinders throughout their innings, with Brook's extraordinary contribution serving as the centrepiece of a commanding team performance. The visitors showed no mercy against Sri Lanka's bowlers, consistently finding the boundary and rotating the strike with clinical efficiency.

Harry Brook recorded the fastest ODI double century in history

England's total of 429 stands among the highest ever in the ODI format

The match is part of the ongoing Tri-Nation Series

A Tough Task for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's bowlers endured a torrid outing, struggling to contain the relentless English batting assault. The home side's attack was put to the sword in what proved to be a deeply challenging day in the field.

With 430 runs required for victory, Sri Lanka's batsmen now face one of the steepest chases in ODI history — a task that will demand nothing short of a miraculous team effort if the Lions are to pull off what would be a stunning and unprecedented comeback.

Brook's innings is a reminder of just how devastating modern ODI batting has become, and Sri Lanka will need to dig deep into their reserves of skill and character to respond.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely as Sri Lanka's top order walks out to begin what promises to be a defining moment in this Tri-Nation Series campaign.

Related Video