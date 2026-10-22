Armed Man Detained at Colombo Monk Protest Near Viharamahadevi Park

Sri Lanka Police have released details regarding the arrest of a 58-year-old man who was found carrying two prohibited knives at a protest site located near Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, authorities confirmed.

Suspicious Individual Identified at Protest Gathering

The man was taken into custody after law enforcement officers conducting security operations at the protest site discovered the concealed bladed weapons on his person. The gathering in question involved Buddhist monks, prompting heightened security measures in the area.

Police have not yet disclosed the suspect's identity publicly, but confirmed that his age and the nature of the items found on him raised immediate concern among officers present at the scene.

Prohibited Weapons Found on Suspect

The two knives recovered from the individual are classified as prohibited weapons under Sri Lankan law. Their presence at a public protest site, particularly one attended by members of the clergy, was treated as a serious security matter by responding officers.

Investigators are currently examining the suspect's motives and any potential affiliations that may be relevant to the case. It remains unclear at this stage whether the individual had any connection to the protest itself or was present with harmful intent.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have assured the public that the situation was handled swiftly and that no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Authorities have urged members of the public attending protests and public gatherings to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to law enforcement immediately.

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