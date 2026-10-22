Amber Flood Alert Issued for Four Areas Along Kala Oya Basin as Water Levels Rise

The Irrigation Department has placed four areas on alert following a significant rise in water levels along the Kala Oya Basin, issuing an amber flood warning as authorities urge residents to remain vigilant.

Amber Alert Signals Elevated Risk

An amber flood alert, indicating a heightened risk of flooding, has been declared for four localities situated within the Kala Oya Basin. The warning comes as water levels in the river system have climbed to concerning levels, prompting the department to take precautionary measures to safeguard communities in the affected regions.

Residents Urged to Stay Alert

Authorities are calling on residents living in and around the four designated areas to monitor the situation closely and follow any instructions issued by local officials. An amber alert serves as a caution that flooding is possible and that those in vulnerable zones should be prepared to act quickly if conditions deteriorate further.

Seasonal Weather Pressures

The rising water levels are consistent with the pressures placed on Sri Lanka's river systems during periods of heightened rainfall. The Kala Oya, a significant river flowing through the North Western Province, has historically been prone to flooding during heavy weather, affecting agricultural land and residential communities along its banks.

The Irrigation Department is continuing to monitor water levels across the basin and has indicated that updated advisories will be issued as the situation develops. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to take all necessary precautions in the interest of their safety.