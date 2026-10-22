ADB Grants $100 Million to Strengthen Social Protection for Vulnerable Sri Lankans and Elderly

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a landmark $100 million loan to bolster social protection systems in Sri Lanka, with a particular focus on supporting low-income households and improving care services for the country's growing elderly population.

A Lifeline for the Most Vulnerable

The funding comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, which continues to navigate the socioeconomic aftermath of its worst financial crisis in decades. Millions of Sri Lankan families, particularly those in rural and estate sectors, have faced severe hardship in recent years, and this injection of funds is expected to provide meaningful relief to those most in need.

The ADB-backed initiative aims to strengthen the government's existing social safety nets, ensuring that assistance reaches the poorest segments of society in a more targeted and efficient manner. Reforms to benefit delivery mechanisms are also anticipated as part of the programme, reducing leakages and improving accountability in welfare distribution.

Addressing an Ageing Population

A significant portion of the initiative is dedicated to eldercare, reflecting growing concern over Sri Lanka's rapidly ageing demographic. The island nation is facing mounting pressure to develop sustainable care infrastructure for its senior citizens, many of whom lack adequate financial security or access to quality healthcare services.

The ADB's investment is expected to support the development of community-based care models, caregiver training programmes, and institutional frameworks that can better accommodate the needs of elderly Sri Lankans in both urban and rural settings.

Strengthening Long-Term Resilience

Beyond immediate relief, the programme is designed to build long-term resilience within Sri Lanka's social protection architecture. Key objectives are expected to include:

Expanding coverage of social assistance programmes to previously excluded vulnerable groups

Enhancing digital systems for more accurate identification and registration of beneficiaries

Improving eldercare service delivery at the community level

Strengthening institutional capacity within relevant government ministries

The ADB has consistently maintained that robust social protection systems are essential to achieving inclusive economic recovery and sustainable development across the Asia-Pacific region.

Sri Lanka's government has been working closely with multilateral lenders as part of its broader economic recovery roadmap, and this latest ADB approval signals continued international confidence in the country's reform trajectory. The $100 million loan is anticipated to complement other ongoing assistance programmes funded by international financial institutions supporting Sri Lanka's stabilisation efforts.

Further details regarding disbursement timelines and implementation arrangements are expected to be outlined in the coming weeks by the Ministry of Finance and relevant government bodies.