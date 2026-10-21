Welimada Supermarket Slapped With Rs. 500,000 Fine for Flouting Rice Price Controls

Retailer Caught Overcharging Customers on Controlled Rice Variety

A supermarket operating in Welimada has been handed a Rs. 500,000 fine after authorities found it selling imported Keeri Samba rice at a price exceeding the government-mandated maximum retail price, in a clear violation of consumer protection regulations.

Price Controls in Place to Protect Consumers

The Sri Lankan government has imposed maximum retail price controls on essential food commodities, including imported Keeri Samba rice, as part of broader efforts to shield consumers from price gouging amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures faced by households across the island.

Despite these regulations being firmly in place, the Welimada outlet was found to have charged customers above the legally permitted ceiling, prompting swift action from the relevant regulatory authorities.

A Warning to Traders Island-Wide

The substantial penalty imposed on the supermarket sends a firm signal to retailers throughout Sri Lanka that non-compliance with price control directives will not be tolerated. Authorities have repeatedly warned traders that routine inspections are being carried out at retail outlets to ensure adherence to controlled pricing.

The fine issued amounts to Rs. 500,000

The violation involved imported Keeri Samba rice

The offending outlet is located in Welimada

The rice was sold above the government-regulated maximum retail price

Consumers are encouraged to report any instances of retailers charging above controlled prices to the relevant authorities, helping to maintain fair and transparent market conditions across the country.

This case serves as a reminder that consumer rights enforcement remains an active priority for Sri Lankan regulators, particularly in relation to staple food items that millions of families depend upon daily.