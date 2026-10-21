UN Urges Sri Lanka to Reform Anti-Terror Laws and Strengthen Civil Protections

The United Nations has called on Sri Lanka to revisit and narrow its legal definitions of terrorism, pushing for broader protections for individuals who may be affected by the country's existing counter-terrorism framework.

Concerns Over Broad Terrorism Definitions

The UN's appeal centres on longstanding concerns that Sri Lanka's terrorism-related legislation casts too wide a net, potentially exposing civilians, activists, and journalists to prosecution under laws designed to address genuine security threats. International human rights bodies have repeatedly flagged that overly broad definitions can be misused to suppress dissent and curtail fundamental freedoms.

Sri Lanka has operated under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) for decades, a piece of legislation that has drawn sustained criticism from local civil society groups and international observers alike. Although the government has taken steps in recent years to introduce amendments, critics argue that meaningful reform remains incomplete.

What the UN Is Calling For

The United Nations is urging Sri Lankan authorities to take concrete steps, including:

Narrowing the legal definition of terrorism to target only genuinely violent acts that threaten national security

Expanding legal protections for those detained under counter-terrorism provisions

Ensuring that anti-terror laws are not applied against peaceful protesters, journalists, or minority communities

Strengthening independent oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse of security legislation

Sri Lanka's Ongoing Reform Process

The government has acknowledged the need for reform and has been engaged in legislative review processes, though progress has been measured. Human rights advocates have urged Colombo to move more decisively, particularly given Sri Lanka's commitments under international human rights conventions and its engagement with the UN Human Rights Council.

The push from the United Nations reflects broader international expectations that Sri Lanka align its domestic security laws with globally accepted human rights standards.

Sri Lanka's ethnic and political history, including the decades-long civil conflict that ended in 2009, has made the question of terrorism legislation particularly sensitive. Authorities have long maintained that robust security laws are essential to preserving national stability, while rights groups counter that such laws must never come at the expense of democratic freedoms.

Significance for Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its post-conflict reconciliation process and works to restore its international standing following years of economic and political turbulence, how Colombo responds to the UN's latest push on terrorism law reform will be closely watched by the international community, foreign investors, and domestic civil society in equal measure.

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