Two Spill Gates Opened at Upper Kotmale Reservoir Amid Persistent Heavy Rainfall

Engineers overseeing the Upper Kotmale Reservoir took precautionary action on October 21, opening two spill gates in response to continuous heavy rainfall that caused water levels at the dam to rise significantly.

Preventive Measure to Manage Rising Water Levels

The decision to open the spill gates was made by engineers on duty at the reservoir, as sustained rainfall in the surrounding catchment area pushed water levels to a point where controlled release became necessary. The move is a standard safety procedure employed to manage excess water and prevent any risk of dam overflow.

Authorities have urged communities living in low-lying areas downstream of the Upper Kotmale Reservoir to remain alert and take necessary precautions, as the release of water through the spill gates can cause river levels to rise in affected areas.

Upper Kotmale — A Key Hydropower Asset

The Upper Kotmale Reservoir, located in the central hills of Sri Lanka, is a critical component of the country's hydropower infrastructure. It forms part of the Upper Kotmale Hydropower Project and plays a vital role in Sri Lanka's national electricity generation capacity.

During periods of intense rainfall, particularly within the northeast monsoon season, reservoir levels at hill country catchment areas tend to rise rapidly, making controlled spill gate operations essential to ensuring public safety and the structural integrity of the dam.

Public Advised to Stay Vigilant

Residents in downstream villages and those near riverbanks connected to the reservoir's water flow are strongly advised to:

Monitor official announcements from the Irrigation Department and Disaster Management Centre

Avoid crossing rivers or streams that may be swollen due to the water release

Move livestock and valuables to higher ground as a precautionary measure

Contact local authorities immediately if flooding is observed in their area

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre continues to closely monitor weather patterns and reservoir conditions across the island as the country experiences heightened rainfall during the current season.

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