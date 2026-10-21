Supreme Court Issues Open Arrest Warrant for Former State Minister Premalal Jayasekara

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has issued an open warrant for the arrest of former State Minister Premalal Jayasekara, following his failure to appear before the court on Tuesday, January 21.

Warrant Issued Amid Court No-Show

The bench issued the open warrant after Jayasekara failed to present himself as required before the Supreme Court. An open warrant authorises law enforcement authorities to arrest the named individual at any time and place upon sighting.

Premalal Jayasekara is a former State Minister who has previously faced serious legal proceedings in Sri Lanka's courts. His continued absence from scheduled court appearances prompted the judiciary to take this decisive step.

Background

Jayasekara has had a turbulent legal history, having previously been convicted in connection with a fatal shooting incident during an election period. The issuance of an open warrant signals the Supreme Court's firm stance on ensuring that individuals subject to its jurisdiction comply with their legal obligations and appear before the court as directed.

Sri Lanka Police are now empowered to arrest the former State Minister upon locating him, following the court's directive.

Further details are expected to emerge as the situation develops and authorities move to execute the warrant.

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