SriLankan Airlines Sets Sights on Perth, China and Africa in Bold Network Expansion Drive

SriLankan Airlines is eyeing a significant expansion of its international route network, with the national carrier exploring new connections to Perth, China, and Africa as part of a broader push to drive tourism growth and strengthen the airline's global footprint.

New Routes on the Horizon

Chief Executive Officer Vipula Gunatilleka Mishra confirmed that the airline is actively assessing opportunities to launch services to these key destinations, signalling a renewed ambition for the state-owned carrier following years of financial turbulence and restructuring.

Perth, in Western Australia, would represent a fresh gateway into the Australian market, while routes into China would tap into one of the world's largest and most lucrative pools of outbound tourists. The addition of African destinations, meanwhile, would mark a notable step into a largely untapped frontier for SriLankan Airlines.

Tourism at the Heart of the Strategy

The expansion plans are closely aligned with Sri Lanka's broader national goal of reviving and growing its tourism sector, which has been one of the key pillars of the country's ongoing economic recovery. Increased air connectivity is widely regarded as essential to attracting higher volumes of international visitors to the island.

By opening up new corridors to high-potential markets such as China and Australia, SriLankan Airlines hopes to position Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport as a more competitive transit and destination hub in the region.

A Carrier Charting a New Course

SriLankan Airlines has been working through a period of significant transformation, with efforts underway to improve operational efficiency and return the airline to profitability. The exploration of these new routes reflects a more confident and forward-looking posture from the airline's leadership.

If realised, the expansion into Perth, China, and Africa could meaningfully enhance Sri Lanka's connectivity with some of the world's fastest-growing travel markets, offering a timely boost both to the airline and to the wider tourism economy.