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SriLankan Airlines Firmly Denies Claims of Cyberattack on Its IT Systems

21 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
SriLankan Airlines Firmly Denies Claims of Cyberattack on Its IT Systems

SriLankan Airlines has issued a strong and categorical denial in response to allegations that its information technology systems were compromised or seized by cybercriminals, pushing back firmly against claims that have been circulating in recent days.

Airline Stands Firm Against Hacking Allegations

The national carrier moved swiftly to address the speculation, asserting that there is no truth to reports suggesting that malicious actors had successfully infiltrated or taken control of any part of its digital infrastructure. The airline described the allegations as unfounded and misleading.

SriLankan Airlines emphasised that the security and integrity of its IT systems remain intact, and that normal operations have not been disrupted as a result of any such incident.

Protecting Passenger Trust

For an airline that serves as Sri Lanka's flagship carrier connecting the island to destinations across the globe, maintaining public confidence in its digital systems is of critical importance — particularly at a time when cyber threats against aviation and travel companies are on the rise worldwide.

The denial comes amid growing global concern over ransomware attacks and data breaches targeting major airlines and airports, making it especially important for carriers like SriLankan Airlines to be transparent and proactive in communicating with the public regarding the safety of passenger data and operational systems.

What This Means for Passengers

Travellers who hold bookings or have personal data registered with SriLankan Airlines are being urged to remain calm, as the airline has indicated there is no evidence of any breach that would put customer information at risk.

  • The airline stated its IT systems are fully operational and secure.
  • No passenger data is believed to have been accessed or compromised.
  • Flight operations and booking services continue to function normally.

SriLankan Airlines has not provided further technical details regarding what prompted the allegations in the first place, but made clear that it takes cybersecurity matters with the utmost seriousness and will continue to monitor its systems vigilantly.

The airline categorically rejected all claims of a cyberattack or system takeover, describing the allegations as baseless and urging the public not to be misled by unverified reports.

As Sri Lanka continues its efforts to position itself as a competitive hub in regional aviation, incidents of this nature — whether real or rumoured — highlight the increasing importance of robust cybersecurity frameworks within the country's aviation sector.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 21 Oct 2026

Dont trust any airline IT system in this country to be honest

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 21 Oct 2026

So our data is safe or not? Someone just answer that clearly

O
Oshadi Senanayake 21 Oct 2026

They always deny everything, wait for the truth to come out later

N
Nadeesha Kumari 21 Oct 2026

exactly, remember the passport data leak they denied for months

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