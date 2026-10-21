Sri Lankan Postman Nabbed After Thousands of Undelivered Letters Found Stashed Since 2021

A postman stationed at the Haldummulla Soragune Post Office has been taken into custody after authorities discovered a staggering 2,080 undelivered letters that had been concealed since as far back as 2021, officials confirmed.

Inspection Uncovers Years of Neglect

The arrest was made following a targeted inspection carried out on the basis of a tip-off received by postal authorities. Investigators uncovered the large cache of letters that the postman had allegedly failed to deliver over a period spanning several years, raising serious concerns about the reliability of postal services in the region.

The sheer volume of undelivered correspondence — accumulated across what appears to be at least three years — suggests a prolonged and deliberate failure to fulfil official duties rather than an isolated lapse in service.

Impact on Communities

The discovery has prompted widespread concern among residents and officials alike. Postal correspondence often carries critical documents, including legal notices, financial statements, government communications, and personal correspondence, meaning the impact on affected individuals and households could be significant.

Over 2,080 letters were found undelivered at the time of the inspection

The earliest undelivered items date back to 2021

The postman was attached to the Haldummulla Soragune Post Office

Authorities acted following information received prior to the inspection

Investigation Ongoing

The suspect has been arrested and is expected to face legal proceedings in connection with the alleged dereliction of duty. Postal authorities are likely to face calls for a broader review of delivery monitoring systems to prevent similar incidents from occurring elsewhere in the country.

The incident has cast a spotlight on the need for stronger oversight mechanisms within Sri Lanka's postal network, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where accountability measures may be less stringent.

Further details regarding the legal charges to be filed against the accused postman are expected to be announced by authorities in the coming days as the investigation progresses.