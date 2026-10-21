Sri Lanka to Enforce One-Hour Power Cuts Across Four Zones Today

Sri Lankan electricity consumers in four designated zones are set to experience one-hour power interruptions today, January 21, as authorities move to manage growing demand on the national grid.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has confirmed that scheduled load shedding will be enforced across the affected zones, with the cuts lasting one hour per zone.

Demand Management Measure

The temporary power interruptions are being implemented as a controlled response to electricity demand pressures, a measure authorities have periodically employed to prevent strain on the country's power supply infrastructure.

Consumers across the four affected zones are advised to take note of their respective scheduled outage times and make necessary arrangements to minimise disruption to daily activities and business operations.

Public Advisory

Residents should check which zone their area falls under to determine the exact timing of interruptions.

Households and businesses are encouraged to conserve electricity during peak hours to help ease demand on the grid.

Medical equipment users and those with critical power needs are urged to make alternative arrangements in advance.

The PUCSL continues to monitor the national electricity situation and will provide further updates should the schedule change or additional zones be added throughout the day.

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