Sri Lanka Rupee Slips to 331.75/90 Against US Dollar as Bond Yields Rise

The Sri Lankan rupee weakened in spot trading on Wednesday, exchanging at 331.75 to 331.90 against the US dollar, while government bond yields also moved higher, reflecting cautious sentiment in local financial markets.

Rupee Under Pressure

The local currency continued to face mild downward pressure in the spot foreign exchange market, with the rupee settling at a buying rate of 331.75 and a selling rate of 331.90 per US dollar. The marginal depreciation signals ongoing demand for foreign currency against a backdrop of global and domestic economic uncertainties.

Bond Yields Tick Upward

Alongside the currency movement, yields on government securities edged higher during the session. Rising bond yields typically indicate that investors are seeking greater returns to hold sovereign debt, which can reflect shifting expectations around inflation, monetary policy, or perceived credit risk.

Market Outlook

Analysts will be watching closely to see whether these movements represent a short-term fluctuation or the beginning of a broader trend. Key factors that could influence the rupee and bond market in the near term include:

Decisions by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on interest rate policy

Developments in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery and IMF programme

Global US dollar strength and international commodity prices

Inflows from tourism, remittances, and foreign investment

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its economy following the severe foreign exchange crisis of 2022, and currency and bond market movements remain closely watched indicators of the country's financial health and investor confidence.