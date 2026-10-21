Short Eats Prices to Rise by Rs. 5 From Midnight Tonight

Sri Lankans who rely on short eats as an affordable daily snack or meal will feel the pinch starting tonight, as prices for popular items including paratha and egg roti are set to increase by Rs. 5 per piece with effect from midnight.

What Is Changing?

The price revision applies across the short eats category, with vendors and bakeries set to implement the new pricing structure from midnight today. Widely consumed items such as paratha and egg roti are among those directly affected by the increase.

Impact on Everyday Consumers

Short eats have long been a staple for working-class Sri Lankans, students, and commuters looking for a quick and budget-friendly bite. While Rs. 5 may appear modest on the surface, regular consumers who purchase multiple items daily could find the cumulative cost adding up over time.

The increase adds to the broader financial pressure many Sri Lankan households continue to face amid ongoing economic challenges, where even small price adjustments to everyday food items can strain tight budgets.

A Pattern of Rising Food Costs

This latest revision reflects a continuing trend of rising food and beverage prices across the country, driven by factors including elevated production costs, ingredient prices, and operational expenses faced by small bakery and food businesses.

Consumers are advised to take note of the revised pricing when purchasing short eats from tonight onwards.

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