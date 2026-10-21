Police Record Statements From 14 Individuals Including Politicians Over Jaffna Thileepan Statue Installation

Sri Lanka Police have launched an investigation into the installation of a statue of Thileepan in Jaffna, recording statements from 14 individuals in connection with the incident, including several politicians.

Investigation Underway

Authorities confirmed that the individuals were summoned and questioned as part of an ongoing inquiry into the erection of the statue, which has drawn significant attention given the politically sensitive nature of the figure being commemorated.

Thileepan, whose full name was Annai Poopathy Thileepan, was a senior commander of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) who died in 1987 following a prolonged hunger strike he undertook to press demands from the Indian government during the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord period. He remains a deeply revered figure among sections of the Tamil community in the north of the country.

Politicians Among Those Questioned

The inclusion of politicians among those who gave statements indicates the broad scope of the police investigation. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of all 14 individuals questioned, nor have they indicated whether any arrests or charges are forthcoming at this stage.

The installation of the statue has reignited debate over the commemoration of LTTE-linked figures in the Northern Province, a matter that successive governments have treated as a sensitive security and reconciliation issue.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka's post-war landscape has long been marked by tensions over how the Tamil community memorialises those lost during the nearly three-decade civil conflict that ended in May 2009. State authorities have on multiple occasions intervened to prevent or remove memorials associated with the LTTE, while Tamil political groups argue that such commemorations are a legitimate expression of grief and cultural memory.

The latest incident is expected to draw responses from Tamil political parties and civil society organisations, many of whom have previously criticised what they describe as restrictions on remembrance activities in the north and east of the country.

Police have indicated that the investigation remains ongoing, and further developments are expected as the inquiry progresses.

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