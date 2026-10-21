Over 300,000 Visas Cancelled as Trump Administration Tightens Immigration Controls

The Trump administration has announced that it has revoked more than 300,000 visas as part of its sweeping crackdown on immigration, marking one of the most aggressive visa cancellation efforts in recent United States history.

Sweeping Action Across Visa Categories

Officials from the Trump administration confirmed the mass revocation, signalling a sharp escalation in the government's efforts to restrict entry into the United States and tighten control over those already holding valid travel authorisations. The move reflects the administration's broader hardline stance on immigration that has defined much of its policy agenda.

The cancellations are reported to span a wide range of visa categories, affecting holders from numerous countries around the world. The development has raised significant concern among international communities, including those with large numbers of citizens residing in or travelling to the United States.

Implications for Sri Lankan Visa Holders

The announcement is particularly noteworthy for Sri Lankan nationals who hold or are in the process of obtaining United States visas. Sri Lanka maintains a substantial diaspora community in the US, and many citizens travel there for education, employment, and family visits.

Authorities and legal experts have urged Sri Lankan visa holders to verify the current status of their visas through official US government channels and seek legal counsel if they have concerns about their immigration standing.

Broader Context

This mass revocation is consistent with a series of strict immigration measures introduced since President Donald Trump returned to office. The administration has repeatedly emphasised its intention to prioritise national security and enforce immigration laws with greater rigour than previous administrations.

The scale of the cancellations — exceeding 300,000 — has drawn attention from governments, international organisations, and human rights advocates, many of whom have called for greater transparency regarding which individuals are affected and the grounds upon which their visas were cancelled.

Further details on the specific nationalities and visa categories most impacted are expected to emerge as the situation develops.

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