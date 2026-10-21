North Western Province Cyber Unit Nabs Suspect Behind Rs. 12.6 Million Telegram Business Fraud

Online Business Scam Unravelled

A suspect has been taken into custody by the North Western Province Unit of the Computer Crime Investigation Division in connection with an online business fraud that allegedly swindled victims out of a staggering Rs. 12.6 million through the popular messaging platform Telegram.

Arrest Made on October 19

The arrest was carried out on October 19, 2026, as part of an ongoing crackdown by Sri Lankan authorities on cybercrime and digital financial fraud, which has seen a notable rise in recent years alongside growing internet and smartphone usage across the island.

Telegram Used as a Tool for Deception

Investigators revealed that the suspect allegedly exploited Telegram to orchestrate the fraudulent scheme, luring unsuspecting victims with promises tied to online business opportunities before misappropriating their funds. Telegram, widely used for both personal and commercial communication in Sri Lanka, has increasingly become a vehicle for such deceptive operations.

Authorities Urge Public Vigilance

The Computer Crime Investigation Division has reminded the public to exercise extreme caution when engaging in any form of online financial transaction or business arrangement conducted through social media and messaging platforms.

Verify the legitimacy of any online business opportunity before making payments

Avoid transferring money to individuals or groups you have not verified through official channels

Report suspicious online activity to the Computer Crime Investigation Division immediately

Cybercrime units across Sri Lanka continue to intensify efforts to identify and prosecute individuals who exploit digital platforms to defraud the public.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the relevant authorities, and investigations into the full extent of the alleged fraud are actively ongoing.