No Gas Shortage in Sri Lanka, Deputy Finance Minister Tells Parliament

Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando has moved to calm public concerns over fuel availability, firmly stating that Sri Lanka is not experiencing a shortage of cooking gas.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, October 21, Dr. Fernando delivered the assurance directly to legislators, seeking to dispel growing anxiety among consumers who have reported difficulties in obtaining LP gas across various parts of the country.

There is no gas shortage.

The Deputy Minister's statement comes amid widespread public frustration over long queues and irregular supply at gas distribution points, which had fuelled speculation about an impending shortage similar to the severe fuel crisis the country endured in recent years.

Public Concerns Persist

Despite the official assurance, many Sri Lankan households have continued to report challenges in securing cooking gas cylinders through regular retail channels. The disconnect between the government's position and the on-the-ground experience of consumers has drawn attention from opposition members and the general public alike.

Dr. Fernando, representing the Finance and Planning Ministry, urged the public to remain calm and trust in the government's supply management, indicating that distribution and logistics were being monitored to ensure adequate availability across the island.

Parliament is expected to continue deliberations on energy-related matters as the government faces pressure to provide transparent updates on the fuel and gas supply situation affecting millions of Sri Lankan households.

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