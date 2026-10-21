Namal Rajapaksa Warns Organised Crime Bill Could Echo Dark Era of Late 1980s Repression

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has sounded a stark warning over the government's proposed Organised Crime Prevention Bill, cautioning that it carries the hallmarks of the repressive state practices that gripped the country during the turbulent 1988–89 period.

Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, made the remarks on the floor of Parliament despite having arrived directly from remand custody to attend the legislative session — a dramatic circumstance that drew considerable attention to his presence and his words.

Echoes of a Dark Chapter

The lawmaker drew a pointed comparison between the bill's proposed provisions and the authoritarian measures that defined one of the most violent and politically charged periods in modern Sri Lankan history. The late 1980s were marked by widespread human rights abuses, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial violence carried out under the cover of emergency legislation.

Rajapaksa argued that the Organised Crime Prevention Bill, if passed in its current form, risks granting authorities sweeping powers that could once again be turned against ordinary citizens and political opponents rather than genuine criminal networks.

Concerns Over Legislative Overreach

The proposed legislation has already attracted scrutiny from civil society groups and legal experts who fear that broadly worded clauses could be misused. Critics argue that without robust safeguards and independent oversight mechanisms, such a law could become a tool of political persecution.

The bill is intended to combat organised criminal activity across the island.

Opponents warn that its scope may be dangerously wide and open to abuse.

Comparisons have been drawn to emergency regulations used during the JVP insurgency era of the late 1980s.

Rajapaksa's intervention adds a prominent political voice to the growing chorus of concern surrounding the bill, and is expected to intensify parliamentary debate as the legislation moves through its readings.

The proposed bill could open the door to the same kind of repression the country witnessed during 1988 and 1989 — a period Sri Lankans must never be forced to relive.

The session underscored the increasingly contentious atmosphere surrounding the bill, with opposition members pressing the government for greater transparency on how the law would be implemented and what checks would be placed on executive authority.

As debate continues, all eyes will be on how the ruling administration responds to mounting pressure to revisit the bill's more controversial provisions before it reaches a final vote.