Myanmar National Nabbed at Katunayake Airport With Rs. 46 Million Worth of Kush

A 22-year-old citizen of Myanmar has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after allegedly attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of the synthetic drug Kush into Sri Lanka, authorities have confirmed.

Major Drug Haul at BIA

The arrest marks yet another high-profile drug interception at Sri Lanka's main international gateway, as law enforcement agencies continue to intensify efforts to prevent narcotic substances from entering the country. The seized Kush consignment has been valued at approximately Rs. 46 million, underlining the scale of the alleged smuggling attempt.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been publicly disclosed, was intercepted by airport security and customs officials during routine screening procedures. Authorities subsequently recovered the contraband, which was concealed in a manner intended to evade detection.

Kush: A Growing Threat

Kush is a powerful synthetic drug that has been increasingly identified by Sri Lankan law enforcement as a growing public health and security concern. The substance has been linked to a number of arrests at ports of entry in recent months, reflecting a broader regional trend of trafficking through South and Southeast Asia.

The drug is known for its highly addictive properties and its devastating impact on users, particularly among younger populations, making such interceptions a significant priority for Sri Lankan authorities.

Investigation Underway

The arrested Myanmar national has been taken into custody and handed over to the relevant investigative authorities for further questioning. Officials are working to establish the full details of the alleged smuggling network, including the origin of the shipment and any potential local connections.

The BIA has been a focal point for drug interdiction operations, with customs and anti-narcotics units maintaining a heightened state of vigilance in response to increasing attempts to smuggle controlled substances through the airport. This latest arrest is expected to be pursued vigorously by prosecutors as part of Sri Lanka's ongoing commitment to combating the illegal drug trade.